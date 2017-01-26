A year after contract, construction of Kathmandu View Tower begins

26 Jan, Kathmandu: Construction of the Kathmandu View Tower has begun nearly a year after the contract for it was signed.

Works for the construction began at the Old Bus Park of the capital city last Sunday after the Kathmandu Metropolis sorted out the internal problems with the construction company. Although the construction company had forced the existing bus park be shifted to the Open Theatre a year back, it had not dug the ground till Sunday.

After the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake a tentative agreement was made to contain the stories below 29 as proposed in the beginning.

Spokesperson at Office of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Gyanendra Karki, shared that before the mega earthquake, an agreement of 29 storey tower was made, but later the decision had to be withdrawn after the disaster. As the construction company expressed reservation over it, it took time for the Metropolitan City to persuade the company. Later, the number of stories had to be limited at 12.

Chief of the construction company, Jaleshwor, Swachchhanda, Manoj Bhetuwal, said that the digging of earth to lay foundation of the tower was begun last Sunday after bringing advanced machines from Italy, he added.

There tower covers 23 ropani of land where various facilities would be available. Underground bus park, cinema hall, theatre, swimming pool, restaurant, banks, ward office of Kathmandu Metropolis. Sixty per cent of the land would be used for attractive garden and entertainment facilities. The tower would show Nepali art and culture. RSS