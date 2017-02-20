16 injured in micro bus accident

20 Feb, Rajbiraj: As many as 16 passengers were injured when a Kakadvitta micro bus overturned at Jandol in Saptari district along the East-West Highway today.

The injured ones were Birendra Shah and his spouse Madhudevi Shah of Sonapur-2 in Sunsari district, Momammad Najib of Sunsari, Phadinra Roka of Kerabari-2 in Morang district, Ramesh Kumar Shah of Rangeli Municiapality-5 in Morang districts among others, according to the Area Police Office, Rupani.

Those critically hurt are receiving treatment at Neuro Hospital at Biratnagar and those not critically hurt are admitted at Dharmeshower Hospital at Rupnagar in Saptari, police said.

The incident took place when the micro bus (Ba 3 Kha 8287) lost the balance and overturned, police added.

The driver of the micro bus has absconded following the incident and manhunt for the absconding driver continues. RSS