Kangana Ranaut opens up about issues between her and Shahid Kapoor

24 Feb, Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, whose latest period drama, ‘Rangoon’ has opened to a lot of critical acclaim at a recent event denied the reports of her alleged tiff with Shahid Kapoor. When quizzed about the ‘issues’ between the two, Kangana rubbished the rumours saying, “There’s nothing like that. We were together at the screening last night. He didn’t say anything like that to me.”

Talking about her recently released film, ‘Rangoon’, the actress denied any similarity between her character and that of ‘Fearless Nadia’ from the movie, ‘Hunterwaali’.

Kangana said, “We’ve been saying from the beginning that the character is not based on real life. In the 1940s there were several action heroines but to say that there is a similarity with someone specific is very wrong.”

When asked about the legal trouble surrounding the film, Kangana before signing off added, “We actors don’t get the notice so I am not aware much of this (the court verdict). The producers and directors can confirm better but I can confirm it is not similar to any person.” Agency