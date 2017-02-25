26 metric ton waste managed from rives in Valley

25 Feb, Kathmandu: A total of 26 metric tons of solid waste was extracted in the cleaning of the major rivers that took place as part of the weekly river cleaning campaign today.

Marking the 198th day of the Bagmati cleaning campaign, 14 metric tons of waste was collected from the Mahadev temple areas in Koteswar, according to member of the High-power Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee, Narayan Shrestha.

Around 1300 persons including members of the Committee, Kathmandu Metropolis, security forces and the general public took part in the cleaning work.

Also today, eight metric tons of waste was collected from near the Nepaltar bridge in Balaju under the 130th Bishnumati cleaning campaign.

Some 300 people took part in today’s cleaning initiative, said campaigner Bijendra Lama.

Meanwhile, the Ramro Jorpati Hamro Jorpati campaign and the Pudasaini friendship society cleaned the Bagmati river above Guheswari today.

The Bagmati cleanliness campaign began on May 18, 2013. It will be 200th week on coming March 11, and special programmes have been planned for the same with the participation of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, the Speaker, among others. RSS