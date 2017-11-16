16 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepal will be playing its first ever semi-final match in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament, when it faces Afghanistan in Malaysia tomorrow.

A win however will be a maiden entry to the final for both the countries. Hence, both the countries will be looking to create history in the match to be played at the Kinrara Academy oval ground of Malaysia.

As runners-up of group A, Nepal is facing the winner of Group B, Afghanistan. In the process, Nepal defeated defending champions India and host Malaysia. Meanwhile, the other semi-final is taking place between Bangladesh and Pakistan.