17 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepal conceded a seven-wicket defeat with Afghanistan in the semi-final match held under the ongoing ACC U-19 Asia Cup championship. The match was played at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today.

Nepal who were sent to bat first after losing the toss gave a modest target of 104 runs to Afghanistan. In return, Afghanistan hit the target in 20.3 overs, losing seven wickets.

The game was stopped for about two hours due to rain when Afghanistan was 10 runs away from victory. Nepal could make only 103 runs in 28 overs losing all its wickets. Anil Shah made the highest number of 50 runs for Nepal. Towards bowling department, Afghanistan’s Mujibur Rahman alone took six wickets.

Opening batsman Ramanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan made the highest 77 runs, Ikram Ali 18 and Darbis Abdul Rashool 12 runs not out.

Kamal Singh Airee, Pawan Sharraf and Sandip Lamichhane took one wicket each. Afghanistan will face Pakistan in the finals on Sunday.