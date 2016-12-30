PM Dahal pledges to double the budget for Tamu Lhosar celebration

30 Dec, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has pledged double the amount the government has been doling out for the celebration of Tamu Lhosar, the Gurung community’s New Year festival.

The government has been providing Rs 600 thousand to the programme organiser for one time to celebrate the festival every year.

At the Tamu Lhosar celebration organized by the Gurung community at Tundikhel in the Capital today, PM Dahal reaffirmed the commitment of the government for increasing broader acceptability of the new constitution and holding the elections at all three levels.

Urging one and all for cooperation and support towards this end, Dahal argued that it is only the national unity that would further strengthen the identity and rights of all castes and communities in the country of 125 castes and ethnic groups, including 63 indigenous peoples according to the 2011 census.

Indicating to persons from different indigenous nationalities assuming various leadership roles, including Vice-President and Speaker of House, he expressed his confidence that the country too would get a President from the Gurung community in future.