29 Nov, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over the death of temporary police Binod Chaudhari in a bomb explosion.

In a condolence statement, Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He has also paid tributes to the late Chaudhari. The Prime Minister wished speedy recovery to those injured in the bomb explosion.

The 23-year-old Chaudhari sustained injuries in the bomb explosion carried out targeting the Nepali Congress’ election assembly at Araniko ground in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City, Dang on Tuesday. Prime Minister Deuba was among other Nepali Congress leaders present in the election assembly. Chaudhari died today in course of treatment at Kohalpur in Banke.

The Prime Minister has stated that all the security personnel including the temporary police who are shouldering an important responsibility being assigned for maintaining security in the House of Representative and State Assembly elections in course of institutionalizing the federal democratic republic by ending the constitutional transition are worthy of praise.

“The government is committed to bringing to book those people involved in such heinous incidents. Any anti-election activities of this nature cannot restrain the enthusiasm shown by the Nepali citizens towards the election and the citizens right to vote,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister has strongly denounced all violent activities directed against the election including this ‘cowardly incident’ in which a bomb was hurled at the unarmed citizens and temporary police deputed for election security.

Stating that the government would leave no stone unturned to conduct the election in a fear-free and peaceful manner, the PM has appealed to all the citizens to participate in the election without any fear. RSS