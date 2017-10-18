18 Oct, Kathmandu: Professor Dr Govinda KC broke the fast-unto-death after signing the 10-point agreement with the government Wednesday evening.

Dr KC broke the 14-day strike after the government agreed on issuing the medical education act through the ordinance.

One of the points in the agreement mentioned that the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers on 23 October would issue the medical education act through the ordinance.

The talks were held between the government and the representatives of agitating Dr KC. It was held among Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Education Minister, former Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa, Prof Kedar Bhakta Mathema and Dr Avishekh Raj Singh at the official residence of the Prime Minister, Baluwatar, on Wednesday after former Health Minister Thapa presented a proposal of bringing the Medical Act through ordinance.

A 10-year old girl Rojina Tamang fed water to Dr KC in the presence of Health Minister Deepak Bohara, Health Secretary Dr Kiran Regmi, Secretary at Council of Ministers Mahindra Prasad Upadhyay, Chief of the Department of Medical Service Dr Bholaram Shrestha, and senior advocate Om Prakash Sharma, among others.

Talking to PM Deuba over phone before signing the agreement paper, Dr KC warned of staging a hunger strike once again if the agreement was not implemented within October 24.

In response, PM Deuba assured Dr KC that the agreement would be implemented this time.