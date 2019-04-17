Kathmandu, April 17: The Cricket Association of Nepal has announced a 14-member squad to play in the ACC U-16 Eastern Region Tournament scheduled for April 20-26 in Thailand. The newly announced team is led by Bishal Bikram KC.

Other players are Aashish Bhattarai, Prashanta Mahat, Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Subas Airee, Nikhil Kumar Singh, Bishal Kumar Patel, Krish Karki, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Ramesh Kurmi, Rohan Dudhraj BK, Prashanta Singh and Sushanta Thapa. Four–Abhishek Gautam, Parshuram Yadav, Arabaj Ansari and Bibek Darshi–have been selected as extra players.

Nepal is placed in Group ‘A’ alongside hosts Thailand and Malaysia. Likewise, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bhutan are in Group ‘B’.

In its first match under the tournament, Nepal will face Myanmar on April 20. The team is leaving for Thailand tomorrow. RSS

