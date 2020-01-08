A ‘Visit Madhesh Nepal-2020’ has been announced in order to help make the Visit Nepal Year 2020 successful.

The declaration has been made in order to attract tourists visiting Nepal to also visit the Madhesh region or the plains of the country.

The campaign is expected to help publicize the different climate, ecology, historical and archeological sites, religious and natural heritage, while drawing tourists to visit them.

Accordingly, the visitmadhesh.com website has been established while a visit madesh mobile application has been developed in order to promote tourism in the region, according to information shared at a press meet held by Visit Madhesh Nepal here on Tuesday.

The Visit Madhesh campaign continues at the citizen’s level since the past two years, linking the 22 districts in the Tarai Madhesh.

The campaign has been working to promote and publicize the tourist destinations, culture, food and delicacies, lifestyle, costume and customs of the Tarai-Madhesh, says a statement distributed on the occasion.